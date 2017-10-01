LOCAL
'Dirty John' Part 1 -- She thought she had met a successful doctor. But he wasn't who he said he was
Welcome to another week in the NFL.

The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.

Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.

Rams 26, Cowboys 24: Gurley with a 53-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown

Matt Wilhalme

Todd Gurley now has three receiving touchdowns this season to go along with four rushing scores after a huge 53-yard catch-and-run against the Cowboys.

Gurley has six catches on seven targets for 82 yards, and 81 yards rushing in 13 carries.

His six catches tie a career high as well as his 53-yard reception.

The Rams now have their first lead of the game.

Rams 26, Cowboys 24

