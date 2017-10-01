Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
Rams 29, Cowboys 24: Kupp does the work, Zuerlein puts it through the uprights
|Matt Wilhalme
Rookie receiver Cooper Kupp accounted for 64 of the Rams' 78 yards on this drive, with catches of 15 and 24 yards, and he drew a pass interference penalty on DeMarcus Lawrence for another 25 yards.
Kupp officially has 60 yards on five catches.
Kicker Greg Zuerlein then did his thing and made his fifth consecutive field goal of the game, this time from 28 yards out.
Rams 29, Cowboys 24