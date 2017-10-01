Rams 32, Cowboys 30: Dallas gets a touchdown but can't convert on three two-point attempts

James Hanna got the Cowboys back into the game with a 28-yard touchdown reception, his first of his career. Then things got interesting.

The Cowboys opted to go for the two-point conversion and at first appeared successful as quarterback Dak Prescott leaped into the end zone, but the play was called back on an offensive holding call.

Still down two, the Cowboys tried yet again and Prescott's pass was intercepted, only the Rams were then hit with a defensive holding penalty, giving Dallas another try. On the third attempt, Prescott couldn't get the ball into receiver Terrance Williams' hands.