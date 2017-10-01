Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
Rams 32, Cowboys 30: Dallas gets a touchdown but can't convert on three two-point attempts
|Matt Wilhalme
James Hanna got the Cowboys back into the game with a 28-yard touchdown reception, his first of his career. Then things got interesting.
The Cowboys opted to go for the two-point conversion and at first appeared successful as quarterback Dak Prescott leaped into the end zone, but the play was called back on an offensive holding call.
Still down two, the Cowboys tried yet again and Prescott's pass was intercepted, only the Rams were then hit with a defensive holding penalty, giving Dallas another try. On the third attempt, Prescott couldn't get the ball into receiver Terrance Williams' hands.