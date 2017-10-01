Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
Rams and Cowboys tied 3-3 after the first quarter
|Lindsey Thiry
The first quarter flew by, and the Rams and Dallas Cowboys are tied 3-3.
The Cowboys are testing cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who is matched against Dez Bryant. Bryant has caught two passes for 50 yards.
And the Cowboys are keeping an eye on running back Todd Gurley. Gurley has rushed for 14 yards in three carries and has caught one pass for four yards.