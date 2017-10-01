Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (3-1) stunned the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at on the road today and the Chargers (0-3) are currently underway against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and for other news from around the league.
UCLA in the NFL: Myles Jack goes 81 yards to the house for a TD
|Matt Wilhalme
Former UCLA linebacker/all-purpose back Myles Jack picked up his first career touchdown today against the New York Jets.
Jack picked up a fumble and went 81 yards for the score in the fourth quarter of the Jacksonville Jaguars' overtime loss to the Jets.
Jack has one sack with 26 total tackles this season.