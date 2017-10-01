Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
USC in the NFL: JuJu Smith-Schuster catches another touchdown pass
|Matt Wilhalme
Entering Sunday's game against the Ravens, Steeler and former USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had five catches on 10 targets for 55 yards with one touchdown.
So far, Smith-Schuster has two catches for 30 yards and the above touchdown.