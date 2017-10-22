AFC notes: From A to Z

Philip Rivers and Melvin Gordon lead the Chargers into an AFC West showdown against the Broncos.

Baltimore: The Ravens, who visit Minnesota on Sunday, had two special-teams touchdowns last week. But they also had a pick-six, giving them 12 turnovers, third most in the league.

Buffalo: LeSean McCoy will be trying for his first touchdown of the season Sunday against Tampa. He’s never gone this long without a score before.

Cincinnati: The Bengals, who play at Pittsburgh on Sunday, are averaging 25 points since making Bill Lazor their offensive coordinator in Week 3.

CHARGERS: Philip Rivers hosts Denver on Sunday, seeking the 100th win of his career. He has started 182 straight regular-season games and has a record of 99-83.

Cleveland: Rookie Myles Garrett leads the team with three sacks in just two games. The Browns, who host Tennessee on Sunday, have given up 16 TDs in 18 red-zone trips.

Denver: The Broncos have won 11 of their last 14 against the Chargers, including their season opener on Shelby Harris’ blocked field goal.

Houston: Johnathan Joseph was named the AFC defensive player of the week after defending three Browns passes and intercepting two more. The Texans have a bye.

Indianapolis: T.Y. Hilton faces Jacksonville on Sunday, needing a catch to become the sixth Colt with 400 receptions in his career. He has 485 yards on 25 catches this year.

Jacksonville: The Jags enter Week 7 with a share of the division lead (AFC South) for the first time since 1999, when they were in the AFC Central.

Kansas City: Alex Smith passed for 342 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, but it wasn’t enough in the Chiefs’ 31-30 loss to the Raiders on Thursday.

Miami: The Dolphins are the only team without a rushing touchdown and don’t have an offensive touchdown in the first half of a game this year, which they’ll try to fix Sunday against the Jets.

New England: Tight end Rob Gronkowski heads into Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against Atlanta coming off a two- touchdown game. He has 15 career games with two or more touchdowns.

N.Y. Jets: The Jets held Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi to 16 yards in Week 3. New York ranks 28th in run defense, giving up 138.8 yards per game.

Oakland: Amari Cooper had 210 yards receiving and two touchdowns against the Chiefs after posting just 146 yards and one score through the first six games.

Pittsburgh: Three of Antonio Brown’s four punt return touchdowns have come vs. Cincinnati. He’s leading the NFL in catches (48) and yards receiving (700).

Tennessee: Marcus Mariota has five fourth-quarter come- backs in his career, including Monday night's 21-point rally to defeat the Colts.