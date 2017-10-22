Chargers 14, Broncos 0: Philip Rivers throws touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler

On their last trip to the one, the Chargers ran into the Broncos' defensive line four times and failed to score. After big gains through the air to Hunter Henry and Keenan Allen got them there again, the Chargers changed things up.

On first-and-goal, Philip Rivers hit rookie Austin Ekeler for a one-yard scoring pass. The Chargers lead 14-0 with 7:07 left in the second quarter.