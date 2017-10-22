Welcome to NFL Week 7.
Neither Los Angeles team gave up a point on Sunday. The Rams (5-2) shut out the Cardinals, 33-0, in London, while the Chargers (3-4) beat the Broncos, 21-0, at StubHub Center.
Chargers 21, Broncos 0: Travis Benjamin gets his second TD of the game
The Chargers salted a victory over the Broncos when, on a third-and-11 play from the Denver 42-yard line, quarterback Philip Rivers dumped a short pass over the middle to speedy receiver Travis Benjamin, who turned a corner and outran Broncos safety Justin Simmons for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 5:42 left in the game.