Welcome to NFL Week 7.
The Rams (4-2) are in London to take on the Cardinals (3-3) in one of eight early games starting at 10 a.m. PST. The afternoon slate includes the Chargers (2-4) against the Broncos (3-2) at 1:25 p.m. at StubHub Center.
Chargers force early turnover but fail to score on a fourth-and-goal at 1
The Chargers had first-and-goal at the one-yard line after a pass intereference penalty in the end zone but the Broncos stopped Melvin Gordon on four consecutive runs.
L.A. had forced an early turnover and were in the red zone following a 34-yard pass to tight end Hunter Henry, who later drew the inteference penalty against Denver.