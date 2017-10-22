Welcome to NFL Week 7.
The Rams (4-2) are in London to take on the Cardinals (3-3) in one of eight early games starting at 10 a.m. PST. The afternoon slate includes the Chargers (2-4) against the Broncos (3-2) at 1:25 p.m. at StubHub Center.
The Browns' DeShone Kizer is back on the bench
After trailing the Tennessee Titans 6-3 at halftime, the Cleveland Browns sat quarterback DeShone Kizer in favor of Cody Kessler.
Kizer was benched last week but returned to the starting lineup today -- for two quarters.
Kessler, in his second year, is playing in his 10th NFL game.
The Browns tied it with a field goal in the third quarter, but the Titans went back up 9-6 with the game's fifth field goal.