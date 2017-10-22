The Browns' DeShone Kizer is back on the bench

The Cleveland Brown's DeShone Kizer shakes off a sack attempt by the Titans' DaQuan Jones in the second quarter.

After trailing the Tennessee Titans 6-3 at halftime, the Cleveland Browns sat quarterback DeShone Kizer in favor of Cody Kessler.

Kizer was benched last week but returned to the starting lineup today -- for two quarters.

Kessler, in his second year, is playing in his 10th NFL game.

The Browns tied it with a field goal in the third quarter, but the Titans went back up 9-6 with the game's fifth field goal.