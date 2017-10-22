Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette out for Jaguars vs. Colts

Leonard Fournette, the NFL's second-leading rusher, will not play for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Fournette did not practice this week with a sprained right ankle, and Chris Ivory starts in Fournette's place.

Fournette has rushed for 596 yards, second to Kansas City's Kareem Hunt (630), and nobody has scored more rushing touchdowns than Fournette's six. His seven overall touchdowns also are tied for the league high with Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and running back Todd Gurley.