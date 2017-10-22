ENTERTAINMENT
More than 30 women come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment
Welcome to NFL Week 7.

The Rams (4-2) are in London to take on the Cardinals (3-3) in one of eight early games starting at 10 a.m. PST. The afternoon slate includes the Chargers (2-4) against the Broncos (3-2) at 1:25 p.m. at StubHub Center.

Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette out for Jaguars vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is tackled by Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam on Oct. 15. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)
Leonard Fournette, the NFL's second-leading rusher, will not play for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. 

Fournette did not practice this week with a sprained right ankle, and Chris Ivory starts in Fournette's place. 

Fournette has rushed for 596 yards, second to Kansas City's Kareem Hunt (630), and nobody has scored more rushing touchdowns than Fournette's six. His seven overall touchdowns also are tied for the league high with Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and running back Todd Gurley. 

Latest updates

