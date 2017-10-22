ENTERTAINMENT
More than 30 women come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment
Sports

NFL Week 7: Live updates

Welcome to NFL Week 7.

The Rams (4-2) are in London to take on the Cardinals (3-3) in one of eight early games starting at 10 a.m. PST. The afternoon slate includes the Chargers (2-4) against the Broncos (3-2) at 1:25 p.m. at StubHub Center.

Results

NFL Week 7: Schedule and scores

Today's schedule

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m.

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m.

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 10 a.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles RAMS, 10 a.m.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 1:25 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:25 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles CHARGERS, 1:25 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday's result

At Oakland Raiders 31, Kansas City Chiefs 30

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°