Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How they match up

RAMS (4-2) VS. ARIZONA (3-3) at London

When Rams have the ball

Running back Todd Gurley appears to have recaptured some of the form that made him the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2015. After failing to rush for more than 100 yards in a game in 2016, Gurley has done it three times in the last four games. Gurley ranks fourth in the NFL with 521 yards rushing. Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he gained 116 yards in 23 carries. He also is the Rams’ leading receiver with 23 catches, three for touchdowns. Quarterback Jared Goff has, of late, struggled to amass passing yardage or touchdown passes. But as long as he does not commit turnovers, the Rams can win. Goff is completing 60% of his passes, eight for touchdowns, with three interceptions. He has been sacked only nine times. In a 27-17 victory over the Jaguars, Goff completed 11 of 21 passes for 124 yards and a short touchdown on a shovel pass to tight end Gerald Everett. Goff is still working to connect consistently with receiver Sammy Watkins. The Cardinals feature linebackers Chandler Jones, Deone Bucannon, Karlos Dansby and Haason Reddick. Cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Tyrann Mathieu lead the secondary. Safety Antoine Bethea has three of the Cardinals’ six interceptions.

When Cardinals have the ball

An offense that was struggling without injured running back David Johnson got a lift from the trade for future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson. In his Cardinals debut last week, the 32-year-old Peterson rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in 26 carries against Tampa Bay. Quarterback Carson Palmer, in his 15th NFL season, is completing 62% of his passes, nine for touchdowns, with six interceptions. Receiver Larry Fitzgerald has a team-best 42 catches for 465 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Andre Ellington has 28 receptions, but he did not practice Thursday or Friday because of a quadriceps injury. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and his teammates have to be looking forward to facing a Cardinals line that has allowed 21 sacks, third most in the NFL. Any rust that Donald accrued during his training camp holdout is gone. Against the Jaguars, he recorded a sack, three quarterback hits and forced a fumble. Linebacker Connor Barwin also enjoyed his most productive game. He made seven tackles, recorded a sack and four tackles for losses. Linebacker Mark Barron, the Rams’ leading tackler, is nursing a thumb injury. Safety Lamarcus Joyner, who was sidelined the last three games because of a hamstring injury, is on track to start against the Cardinals.

When they kick

The Rams’ Pharoh Cooper was named NFC special teams player of the week after returning a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown against Jacksonville. It was Cooper’s first NFL touchdown, and the first kick return for a touchdown by a Rams player since 2005. Cooper is averaging a league-best 31.7 yards per return. He also returns punts. Greg Zuerlein has made 17 of 18 field-goal attempts. The Cardinals’ Kerwynn Williams averages 20.3 yards per kickoff return, which ranks eighth in the NFL. Phil Dawson has made 10 of 14 field-goal attempts.

Gary Klein’s prediction

Many Rams players got used to traveling and playing in London last season. The Cardinals are journeying across the Atlantic for the first time. This is a case where experience will pay off for the Rams.

RAMS 24, CARDINALS 21