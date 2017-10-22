Welcome to NFL Week 7.
The Rams (4-2) are in London to take on the Cardinals (3-3) in one of eight early games starting at 10 a.m. PST. The afternoon slate includes the Chargers (2-4) against the Broncos (3-2) at 1:25 p.m. at StubHub Center.
So far, so good for Packers without Aaron Rodgers
The Packers' offense hasn't had much trouble without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers so far. Green Bay leads the New Orleans Saints 14-7 in the second quarter, and Brett Hundley, making his first start under center, has provided a touchdown with his feet.
The Packers also got an early boost from Aaron Jones.