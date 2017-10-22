ENTERTAINMENT
38 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment
Sports

Welcome to NFL Week 7.

The Rams (4-2) are in London to take on the Cardinals (3-3) in one of eight early games starting at 10 a.m. PST. The afternoon slate includes the Chargers (2-4) against the Broncos (3-2) at 1:25 p.m. at StubHub Center.

Notes

So far, so good for Packers without Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley looks for a receiver during the first half against the New Orleans Saints. (Mike Roemer / Associated Press)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley looks for a receiver during the first half against the New Orleans Saints. (Mike Roemer / Associated Press)

The Packers' offense hasn't had much trouble without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers so far. Green Bay leads the New Orleans Saints 14-7 in the second quarter, and Brett Hundley, making his first start under center, has provided a touchdown with his feet.

The Packers also got an early boost from Aaron Jones.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
88°