Vikings' Kai Forbath kicks sixth field goal

Minnesota Vikings kicker Kai Forbath kicks a 52-yard field goal during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kai Forbath is showing off his leg in the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Baltimore Ravens. Forbath has kicked six field goals, and two of them have been longer than 50 yards. He connected from 52 yards and 57 yards in the first half.

Just for fun, the Vikings mixed in a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter and lead 24-9.