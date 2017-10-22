Welcome to NFL Week 7.
The Rams (4-2) are in London to take on the Cardinals (3-3) in one of eight early games starting at 10 a.m. PST. The afternoon slate includes the Chargers (2-4) against the Broncos (3-2) at 1:25 p.m. at StubHub Center.
Vikings' Kai Forbath kicks sixth field goal
Kai Forbath is showing off his leg in the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Baltimore Ravens. Forbath has kicked six field goals, and two of them have been longer than 50 yards. He connected from 52 yards and 57 yards in the first half.
Just for fun, the Vikings mixed in a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter and lead 24-9.