AFC notes: From A to Z
Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens’ 40-0 victory over the Dolphins on Thursday night was the largest shutout victory in their 22-year franchise history.
Buffalo Bills: The Bills have given retired receiver Anquan Boldin permission to find a trade partner after deciding he’d still like to play in the league.
Cincinnati Bengals: A.J. Green has 30 100-yard receiving games, one shy of Chad Johnson for the Bengals’ team record. He has had two 100-yard games this season.
CHARGERS: Philip Rivers has 3,967 completions and needs 22 to pass Warren Moon (3,988) for eighth all-time. He averages 36-plus attempts per game.
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett (concussion) will miss the Browns’ game vs. the Vikings. He missed four games to start the season because of an ankle injury.
Denver Broncos: The Broncos have won a franchise- record 31 straight games when winning the turnover battle. Denver is 3-0 this season when leading at halftime.
Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson is the first rookie with three straight games of three or more touchdown passes. The Texans average 29.5 points.
Indianapolis Colts: On Sunday, Frank Gore could become the first running back to start 100 consecutive games since Curtis Martin started 119 in a row from 1998-2005.
Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars lead the NFL with 33 sacks. Calais Campbell leads the way for Jacksonville with 10.0 — a career-high — through seven games.
Kansas City Chiefs: Kareem Hunt is the only player to start his career with seven straight 100-yard scrimmage games. Hunt leads NFL in yards rushing (717).
Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins announced Jay Cutler (ribs) probably will return to the starting role next week after sitting out Miami’s 40-0 loss to the Ravens on Thursday.
New England Patriots: The Patriots last lost to the Chargers on Oct. 12, 2008 when Tom Brady was sidelined by a knee injury. New England leads the series 23-15-2.
N.Y. Jets: Austin Seferian-Jenkins has had a touchdown in three straight games. He’s second on the team in receptions (26) despite missing two games.
Oakland Raiders: Former Bills running back Marshawn Lynch will miss his first chance to return to Buffalo while serving a one-game suspension for pushing an official.
Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt is tied for the lead among rookies with four sacks. The Steelers have the second-most sacks (24); opponent Lions allow fourth-most (23).
Tennessee Titans: The Titans expect rookie receiver Corey Davis to be ready to play following the bye week. He missed the last five games because of a hamstring injury.