Chargers vs. Patriots: How they match up

CHARGERS (3-4) AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-2)

When Chargers have the ball

Chargers coaches and players keep waiting for a 30-plus-point outbreak because they believe there are enough playmakers to have a big day. But, because of how the defense has played, the Chargers have had the luxury of being a little more methodical on offense, keeping the ball out of harm’s way with a more conservative game plan. However, with the Patriots being able to score and New England’s defense beaten up and still near the bottom of the league in most categories, Sunday could be a day for the Chargers to open things up. Quarterback Philip Rivers has been intercepted just once in the last three games, and he’s starting to figure out the best way to use Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin and Hunter Henry. And the team still has Antonio Gates, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams, who could play up to 25 snaps, in the mix. The big worry should be Melvin Gordon, who finds himself on the injury report for the second straight week. Even if he’s able to play on Sunday, there will be questions about how big of a load the back can carry while still being effective in the running and passing games.

When Patriots have the ball

Tom Brady. Tom Brady. Tom Brady. You can’t write that name enough. Maybe the best quarterback in NFL history, Brady still has found a way to get off to a good start without top receiver Julian Edelman, whom the team lost for the season in the summer. While Edelman’s loss is a big deal, having tight end Rob Gronkowski on the field certainly helps. While Brady can still make other receivers threats, Gronkowski should be the big test for the Chargers linebackers and safeties. The key, though, will be stopping New England’s ground game. In their last three games, all wins, the Patriots have rushed for more than 100 yards. They attack with a handful of running backs — Mike Gillislee, Dion Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead — who all have different skills and present unique challenges for defenses. If New England is able to run the ball well, it will stay out of obvious passing situations and prohibit the Chargers’ terrifying pass rush from being let completely loose.

When they kick

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said his kicker, Nick Novak, will be OK after spending most of the week on the injury report with an ankle injury. Novak’s been solid, and last week, his coverage teams helped make up for the fact that he doesn’t have the leg strength to consistently get touchbacks. Punter Drew Kaser is having a great year, and last week Travis Benjamin broke free for a punt-return score. New England’s special teams are keyed by its kicker, Stephen Gostkowski, who has been one of the league’s best for the last decade. He’s missed just once in 17 field-goal attempts this season, hitting from as long as 58 yards — a career best. The Chargers have tried only 10 field goals, underscoring how big of a weapon Gostkowski can be.

Dan Woike’s prediction

When the Philadelphia Eagles pushed the Chargers around a month ago, and I promised to never pick the Chargers again, we didn’t know that the Eagles might be the best team in the league. We didn’t know that the Chargers and Lynn would figure out how to win the close games, that they could go on the road and win in New York and Oakland. We didn’t know that the defense would be so effective under Gus Bradley, that they’d start flying around hitting quarterbacks and forcing turnovers. The Chargers have been playing great. I think they’re more balanced than New England. But it won’t matter.

PATRIOTS 32, CHARGERS 24