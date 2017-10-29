Welcome to another Super Sunday in the NFL.
This week the Chargers (3-4) are in Foxborough, Mass. to take on the New England Patriots (10 a.m., CBS).
Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and other sights and sounds from around the league.
Patriots 9, Chargers 7: Benjamin gives up a safety on a punt return
|Dan Woike
The Chargers defense forced a punt after a Joey Bosa sack backed New England into a third-and-long earlier in the drive, but returner Travis Benjamin dropped the punt. After he recovered, Benjamin retreated and found himself backed up into the end zone, where he was tackled for a safety.
The special teams disaster put New England ahead 9-7 with more than 9 minutes let in the first half.