AFC notes: From A to Z

Jets running back Matt Forte scores a touchdown against the Bills during a game on Thursday Night Football.

Baltimore Ravens: Ravens coach John Harbaugh seeks his 100th victory. Baltimore leads the NFL with 12 interceptions and is tied with Buffalo for lead in takeaways (17).

Buffalo Bills: Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was sacked a season-high seven times by the New York Jets in the Bills’ 34-21 loss on Thursday. He’s been sacked 26 times.

Cincinnati Bengals: Andy Dalton needs one touchdown pass to tie Carson Palmer for third on the Bengals’ all-time list with 154. He’s 3-0 against the Jaguars.

CHARGERS: Denzel Perryman is expected to make his regular-season debut next week vs. the Jaguars after missing the first eight games because of a left ankle injury.

Cleveland Browns: Receiver Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL and could return to the field for the Browns’ last five games of the season.

Denver Broncos: Brock Osweiler will start for the Broncos in place of the benched Trevor Siemian, his first start for Denver since 2015 when he backed up Peyton Manning.

Houston Texans: Tom Savage returns to the starting quarterback role with Deshaun Watson lost for the season with a torn ACL. Savage started Week 1 and lost.

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts put Andrew Luck (shoulder) on injured reserve. The quarterback will have missed 26 games over the last three seasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars are 9-29 at home since 2011, not including five London games. Jacksonville hasn’t won back-to-back games since last October.

Kansas City Chiefs: Corner Marcus Peters has 21 takeaways since entering the league in 2015. Linebacker Justin Houston has had 17 games with at least two sacks since 2011.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins have been shut out twice for the first time since 2001 and outscored in their losses 80-6, the only points in a loss coming on the final play against the Jets on Sept. 24.

New England Patriots: The Patriots agreed to a three-year deal with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer days after trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers.

N.Y. Jets: Running back Matt Forte rushed for 77 yards in 14 carries while picking up his first two touchdowns of the season in a victory over the Bills on Thursday.

Oakland Raiders: Receiver Cordarrelle Patterson ranks second in the league with 30.9 average on kickoff returns. He’s returned two kicks for touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster is the Steelers’ second-leading receiver with 424 yards in 24 catches, and a team-leading four touchdowns.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans have allowed two offensive touchdowns in the last three games. DeMarco Murray has eight rushing touchdowns in the last 10 home games.