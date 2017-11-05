NFC notes: From A to Z

Buccaneers rookie linebacker Kendall Beckwith tackles Patriots running back James White during the first half of a game on Oct. 5.

Arizona Cardinals: Adrian Peterson needs one touchdown run Sunday at San Francisco to be the ninth player with 100, and 17 yards to be the 16th with 12,000 rushing.

Atlanta Falcons: Sunday’s foe Carolina has the top-five defense, but the Falcons’ Vic Beasley has 18 1/2 sacks since 2016, second most in the NFC. Deion Jones has three straight games with 11 tackles.

Carolina Panthers: The Panthers traded receiver Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo, leaving rookie Christian McCaffrey as the team’s leading receiver with 378 yards in 49 catches.

Chicago Bears: Adding insult to injury for linebacker Jerrell Freeman, he was suspended 10 games for a second failed test for performance-enhancing drugs. Bears have a bye.

Dallas Cowboys: Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, in his first season as lead analyst for CBS, will call Sunday’s game against Kansas City.

Detroit Lions: Matt Prater, who just got a contract extension, is the only kicker to make at least 20 field goals of 50 yards or longer with two teams. He did it for Denver too.

Green Bay Packers: Linebacker Vince Biegel, a fourth-round draft pick, will make his debut Monday night vs. Detroit after coming off the physically unable to perform list.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings, off this week, have until Wednesday to activate quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) from the PUP list.

New Orleans Saints: Corner Marshon Lattimore is tied for first among NFC rookies with nine passes defended and has an interception in his last two home games. Saints host Tampa Bay Sunday.

N.Y. Giants: Cornerback Janoris Jenkins will sit vs. his old Rams team Sunday, suspended indefinitely after missing a workout following the team’s bye week.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles, who host Denver Sunday, are the only team to score at least 20 points each game in 2017 and have done so in 12 in a row, best in the NFL.

RAMS: Jared Goff is 3-0 in three road games with 671 yards passing, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He has 1,719 yards and nine TD passes overall.

San Francisco 49ers: Rookie Ahkello Witherspoon had his first career interception last week and is now a starter following the trade of Rashard Robinson.

Seattle Seahawks: Tight end Jimmy Graham had two touchdowns last week, his second time since joining the Seahawks in 2015. They host the Redskins on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Former Louisiana State linebacker Kendell Beckwith leads the Buccaneers, and all NFL rookies, with 47 tackles, 40 of them solo.

Washington Redskins: Vernon Davis leads tight ends with 10 or more catches in yards per catch at 18.4. Tight end Jordan Reed has five TD catches in his last six road games.