Opinion
One year later: Bernie Sanders, Maxine Waters and others on the 2016 election and what it wrought
Sports

Welcome to NFL Week 9.

The Rams (5-2) take on the New York Giants (1-6) today at MetLife Stadium (10 a.m., Ch. 11).

Keep it here for updates from the Rams-Giants game and other happenings around the league.

Results

NFL Week 9 scores and schedule

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon takes a knee during the national anthem before a game against the Seahawks on Oct. 22 at MetLife Stadium. (Bill Kostroun / Associated Press)
Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon takes a knee during the national anthem before a game against the Seahawks on Oct. 22 at MetLife Stadium. (Bill Kostroun / Associated Press)

Today's schedule

RAMS at New York Giants, 10 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m.

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 10 a.m.

Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p.m.

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 5:30 p.m.

Monday's schedule

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday's result

at New York Jets 34, Buffalo Bills 21

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
62°