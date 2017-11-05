Welcome to NFL Week 9.
The Rams (5-2) take on the New York Giants (1-6) today at MetLife Stadium (10 a.m., Ch. 11).
Keep it here for updates from the Rams-Giants game and other happenings around the league.
NFL Week 9 scores and schedule
Today's schedule
RAMS at New York Giants, 10 a.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m.
Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 10 a.m.
Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p.m.
Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
at New York Jets 34, Buffalo Bills 21