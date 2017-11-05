Surprise! Jaguars bench Leonard Fournette for violation of team rules

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will be inactive for Jacksonville's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday because of an unspecified violation of team rules.

Jacksonville declared Fournette inactive for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter with a statement from coach Doug Marrone:

The rookie out of Louisiana State has 596 yards on 130 carries with a team-leading six rushing touchdowns.

Fournette missed the Jaguars' 27-0 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury. Fournette appeared to suffer an injury to his ankle during the team's 27-17 loss to the Rams in Week 6, though he did return to the game.

So this week, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon, who rushed for 122 yards in nine carries with one touchdown in Fournette's absence last week, will be splitting carries again.