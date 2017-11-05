Welcome to NFL Week 9.
The Rams (5-2) take on the New York Giants (1-6) today at MetLife Stadium (10 a.m., Ch. 11).
Keep it here for updates from the Rams-Giants game and other happenings around the league.
Surprise! Jaguars bench Leonard Fournette for violation of team rules
|Matt Wilhalme
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running Leonard Fournette is back! No, wait, he's not.
Jacksonville declared Fournette inactive for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter with a statement from coach Doug Marrone:
The rookie out of Louisiana State has 596 yards on 130 carries with a team-leading six rushing touchdowns.
Fournette missed the Jaguars' 27-0 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury. Fournette appeared to suffer an injury to his ankle during the team's 27-17 loss to the Rams in Week 6, though he did return to the game.
So this week, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon, who rushed for 122 yards in nine carries with one touchdown in Fournette's absence last week, will be splitting carries again.