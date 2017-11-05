Opinion
One year later: Bernie Sanders, Maxine Waters and others on the 2016 election and what it wrought
BREAKING NEWS
NATION
Multiple people reportedly shot to death at church in small Texas town
Sports

Welcome to NFL Week 9.

The Rams (5-2) take on the New York Giants (1-6) today at MetLife Stadium (10 a.m., Ch. 11).

Keep it here for updates from the Rams-Giants game and other happenings around the league.

Notes

Vin Scully says he'll never watch an NFL game again because of anthem protests

It's not that I'm some great patriotic. I was in the Navy for a year, Didn't go anywhere, didn't do anything, but I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. 

 

So, the only thing I can do, in my little way is not to preach, I will never watch another NFL game.

Vin Scully, former Dodgers broadcaster

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
68°