Welcome to NFL Week 9.
The Rams (5-2) take on the New York Giants (1-6) today at MetLife Stadium (10 a.m., Ch. 11).
Keep it here for updates from the Rams-Giants game and other happenings around the league.
Vin Scully says he'll never watch an NFL game again because of anthem protests
It's not that I'm some great patriotic. I was in the Navy for a year, Didn't go anywhere, didn't do anything, but I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war.
So, the only thing I can do, in my little way is not to preach, I will never watch another NFL game.
Vin Scully, former Dodgers broadcaster