Tigers receiver Anthony Miller pulls in a 33-yard touchdown pass to give Memphis a 27-24 at the half.
Reporting from Memphis, Tenn.
Big Memphis plays trim UCLA's lead to 17-13 early in second quarter
|Ben Bolch
Just when it looked like the UCLA defense might be hitting its stride, a couple of big Memphis plays result in a touchdown.
Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson connected with Patrick Taylor on a 47-yard touchdown that has pulled Memphis to within 17-13 after the extra point was missed.
UCLA had left Tigers tight end Joey Magnifico wide open in the middle of the field on a previous play that resulted in a first down.