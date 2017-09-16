Jalen Starks' touchdown run pulls UCLA into a 7-7 tie with Memphis

Who says UCLA doesn't have a running game?

The Bruins got big runs from Brandon Stephens and Jalen Starks on a 50-yard scoring drive ending with Starks' seven-yard touchdown run that pulled UCLA into a 7-7 tie with Memphis midway through the first quarter.

Stephens set up the touchdown with a 36-yard run, UCLA's longest since 2015. The Bruins also caught a break when Memphis was called for running into the punt returner, allowing UCLA to start its drive at midfield.