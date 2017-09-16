Riley Ferguson's sixth touchdown is the difference as Tigers win high-scoring affair.
Jordan Lasley touchdown pulls UCLA within 41-38 in third quarter
Ben Bolch
Jordan Lasley made a touchdown catch that was reminiscent of his game winner against Texas A&M, twisting his body to pull in a 21-yard pass from Josh Rosen.
It was the answer UCLA needed after Rosen's first interception of the season, and it pulled the Bruins to within 41-38 in the third quarter.
Now UCLA's defense will need to make a few more stops.