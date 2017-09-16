Sports

Memphis defeats UCLA, 48-45

Riley Ferguson's sixth touchdown is the difference as Tigers win high-scoring affair.

Reporting from Memphis, Tenn.

Jordan Lasley touchdown pulls UCLA within 41-38 in third quarter

Ben Bolch

Jordan Lasley made a touchdown catch that was reminiscent of his game winner against Texas A&M, twisting his body to pull in a 21-yard pass from Josh Rosen.

It was the answer UCLA needed after Rosen's first interception of the season, and it pulled the Bruins to within 41-38 in the third quarter.

Now UCLA's defense will need to make a few more stops.

Latest updates

