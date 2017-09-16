Riley Ferguson's sixth touchdown is the difference as Tigers win high-scoring affair.
Reporting from Memphis, Tenn.
Josh Rosen has UCLA on the comeback again; Bruins trail Memphis 34-31 in third quarter
|Ben Bolch
First defense to get a stop wins?
Not necessarily, but it's certainly turned into a shootout here at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
Two plays after Memphis scored, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen answered with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Darren Andrews that has pulled the Bruins to within 34-31 early in the third quarter.
Rosen has completed 19 of 29 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.