Sports

Memphis defeats UCLA, 48-45

Riley Ferguson's sixth touchdown is the difference as Tigers win high-scoring affair.

Reporting from Memphis, Tenn.

Josh Rosen has UCLA on the comeback again; Bruins trail Memphis 34-31 in third quarter

Ben Bolch

First defense to get a stop wins?

Not necessarily, but it's certainly turned into a shootout here at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

Two plays after Memphis scored, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen answered with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Darren Andrews that has pulled the Bruins to within 34-31 early in the third quarter.

Rosen has completed 19 of 29 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
78°