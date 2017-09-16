Tigers receiver Anthony Miller pulls in a 33-yard touchdown pass to give Memphis a 27-24 at the half.
Reporting from Memphis, Tenn.
Memphis takes a 20-17 lead over UCLA with long touchdown pass
|Ben Bolch
Memphis turned a short pass into a big play, quarterback Riley Ferguson connecting with Tony Pollard on a 42-yard touchdown that has given the Tigers a 20-17 lead over UCLA late in the second quarter.
Memphis benefited from some good downfield blocking on the play that ended a drive that went 95 yards in only six plays.