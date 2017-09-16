Memphis takes a 27-24 lead over UCLA into halftime

UCLA called a timeout after stuffing Memphis on first down, hoping to get the ball back late in the second quarter.

It didn't exactly work out that way. Tigers receiver Anthony Miller made a great catch for a 41-yard gain on the next play and then pulled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Riley Ferguson that gave Memphis a 27-24 lead over the Bruins late in the second quarter of a back-and-forth game.

Ferguson has completed 10 of 19 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns with one interception against a usually solid UCLA secondary.

The Bruins will get linebacker Josh Woods back in the second half after he sat out the opening half as punishment for a targeting penalty last week against Hawaii. But can UCLA's secondary stiffen?