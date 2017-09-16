Sports

Memphis defeats UCLA, 48-45

Riley Ferguson's sixth touchdown is the difference as Tigers win high-scoring affair.

Reporting from Memphis, Tenn.

Riley Ferguson's sixth touchdown pass gives Memphis a 48-45 lead over UCLA in fourth quarter

Ben Bolch

It looks like it's heading for a crazy ending after Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson completed his sixth touchdown pass of the game on a six-yard connection with Phil Mayhue, which has given the Tigers a 48-45 lead over UCLA with 9:56 left in the game.

Ferguson's six touchdown passes tie his career high. Does his Bruins counterpart, Josh Rosen, have an answer?

Latest updates

