Riley Ferguson's sixth touchdown is the difference as Tigers win high-scoring affair.
Reporting from Memphis, Tenn.
Riley Ferguson's sixth touchdown pass gives Memphis a 48-45 lead over UCLA in fourth quarter
|Ben Bolch
It looks like it's heading for a crazy ending after Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson completed his sixth touchdown pass of the game on a six-yard connection with Phil Mayhue, which has given the Tigers a 48-45 lead over UCLA with 9:56 left in the game.
Ferguson's six touchdown passes tie his career high. Does his Bruins counterpart, Josh Rosen, have an answer?