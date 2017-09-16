UCLA's defense gives up long touchdown drive in only two plays

Maybe now we know why UCLA wanted the ball first.

Its shorthanded defense is susceptible to ... everything?

Memphis needed only two plays to drive 91 yards for a game-opening score on quarterback Riley Ferguson's two-yard pass to tight end Joey Magnifico that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Tailback Darrell Henderson sprinted 80 yards on the Tigers' first offensive play before UCLA cornerback Nate Meadors was called for pass interference, giving Memphis the ball at the Bruins' two-yard line.