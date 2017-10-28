Running game helps UCLA pull to within 10-9

UCLA found its running game on a day it will need it, getting good runs from Soso Jamabo and Bolu Olorunfunmi during its first touchdown drive of the game.

Jamabo ran 10 yards for a first down, and Olorunfunmi took a pitch for an 11-yard gain on third and two.

The Bruins scored on a weird formation in which they split three receivers to one side and two receivers to the other before quarterback Josh Rosen connected with tight end Jordan Wilson over the middle for an eight-yard touchdown.

But kicker J.J. Molson missed the extra point, allowing Washington to hold a 10-9 lead with 10:23 left in the second quarter.