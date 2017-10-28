UCLA preparing for kickoff against No. 12 Washington

UCLA will try to drastically alter the trajectory of its season at Husky Stadium on Saturday against No. 12 Washington, seeking a victory that would be its most impressive in years.

The Bruins will have to do it in chilly conditions in a hostile environment, where the fog rolling off Union Bay has been slowly burning off over the last few hours leading up to the 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

UCLA (4-3 overall, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) enters the game with some rare defensive momentum after having shut out Oregon in three of four quarters last week during a victory over the one-dimensional Ducks.

The challenge will be much greater against the Huskies (6-1, 3-1), who feature a reliable quarterback in Jake Browning, who has had only three passes intercepted in seven games, and a steady if unspectacular tailback in Myles Gaskin, who has averaged 89.4 yards rushing per game this season.

Washington also feels like it has something to prove coming off its first loss of the season, a 13-7 setback against Arizona State on Oct. 14. The Huskies have had two weeks to prepare for the Bruins.

Perhaps the most fascinating matchup will be UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen versus a shorthanded Washington secondary missing its two regular starting cornerbacks because of injuries. The Huskies have not allowed a touchdown pass in Pac-12 play this season, the only Power Five Conference team to hold that distinction.