UCLA (4-3) is in Seattle today for a matinee with No 12 Washington (6-1) at Husky Stadium (12:30 p.m., Ch. 7).
UCLA knows the biggest problem it faces in showdown at No. 12 Washington
|Ben Bolch
It’s the same field, the same dimensions. It’s the same ball, the same team. We’re just kind of somewhere else.
UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen sounded like a football version of Norman Dale from “Hoosiers,” preparing to pull out a measuring tape and walk from one goal line at Husky Stadium to the other.
“It’s the same field, the same dimensions. It’s the same ball, the same team,” Rosen said of playing on the road. “We’re just kind of somewhere else.”
Lately, life on the road for the Bruins has resided in the loss column. UCLA (4-3 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) has dropped all three of its games away from the Rose Bowl and will take a seven-game road losing streak into its showdown Saturday at No. 12 Washington (6-1 ,3-1).
Beating the Huskies would check off more boxes than just an elusive road victory. It would further distance the Bruins from .500 while keeping them in contention for the Pac-12 South Division title with games remaining against two of the three teams ahead of them in the standings.
More significantly, perhaps, it would represent the kind of signature victory that had become routine under coach Jim Mora during his first four seasons at UCLA but has been notably absent lately. The Bruins have not defeated a ranked team since beating No. 18 Utah on Nov. 21, 2015.
Mora shrugged off the potential impact of a single victory, preferring sustained success.
“I only think signature victories are important if they're followed up by more victories,” Mora said this week.
How they match up: UCLA vs. No. 12 Washington
|Ben Bolch
UCLA (4-3, 2-2 in the Pac-12) at No. 12 Washington (6-1, 3-1)
Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Husky Stadium, Seattle, TV: Channel 7. Radio: 570, 1150.
Marquee matchup
UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen vs. the Washington secondary: Rosen ranks first in the Pac-12 Conference in passing yards per game (374.3) and total offense (371.0), but this will be the toughest defense he’s faced this season. The Huskies are expected to be without injured cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Jordan Miller, thinning their depth to the point that they are using freshman Elijah Molden and converted running back Jomon Dotson as backups.
Getting offensive
UCLA (510.1 ypg/38.3 ppg): Rosen received more than a little help from his friends in the run game in recent weeks. Tailbacks Bolu Olorunfunmi and Soso Jamabo combined for 142 rushing yards last week against Oregon. Jamabo has a rushing touchdown in each of his past five games.
Washington (403.4 ypg/37.9 ppg): Keeping quarterback Jake Browning upright will be among the Huskies’ top priorities. He was sacked five times against Arizona State in their last game. They will be featuring a new starting left tackle after Trey Adams sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Sun Devils.
Getting defensive
UCLA (494 ypg/36.7 ppg): The Bruins, allowing the most yards per game in the Pac-12, are coming off their most complete defensive effort of the season, holding Oregon scoreless in three of four quarters. UCLA defensive linemen tallied 6 1/2 tackles for loss versus Oregon after having made only half a tackle for loss against Arizona.
Washington (236.9 ypg/10.6 ppg): A defense that’s allowing the fewest yards and points per game in the Pac-12 has been particularly exceptional against the run, giving up only 73 rushing yards per game. That’s best in the Pac-12 and No. 2 nationally.