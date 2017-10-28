Quarterback Josh Rosen and UCLA have lost at Stanford, Memphis and Arizona this season.

It’s the same field, the same dimensions. It’s the same ball, the same team. We’re just kind of somewhere else.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen sounded like a football version of Norman Dale from “Hoosiers,” preparing to pull out a measuring tape and walk from one goal line at Husky Stadium to the other.

“It’s the same field, the same dimensions. It’s the same ball, the same team,” Rosen said of playing on the road. “We’re just kind of somewhere else.”

Lately, life on the road for the Bruins has resided in the loss column. UCLA (4-3 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) has dropped all three of its games away from the Rose Bowl and will take a seven-game road losing streak into its showdown Saturday at No. 12 Washington (6-1 ,3-1).

Beating the Huskies would check off more boxes than just an elusive road victory. It would further distance the Bruins from .500 while keeping them in contention for the Pac-12 South Division title with games remaining against two of the three teams ahead of them in the standings.

More significantly, perhaps, it would represent the kind of signature victory that had become routine under coach Jim Mora during his first four seasons at UCLA but has been notably absent lately. The Bruins have not defeated a ranked team since beating No. 18 Utah on Nov. 21, 2015.

Mora shrugged off the potential impact of a single victory, preferring sustained success.

“I only think signature victories are important if they're followed up by more victories,” Mora said this week.