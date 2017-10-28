Washington runs its way to a 20-9 lead over UCLA

Washington is starting to pierce UCLA’s run defense with big chunks of yardage.

Tailback Myles Gaskin cut outside for a 37-yard run that turned into a 52-yard gain after UCLA linebacker Krys Barnes was penalized for a horse collar tackle.

The Bruins did eventually stiffen, with Marcus Moore stuffing quarterback Jake Browning for a two-yard loss on third and one. That brought out kicker Tristan Vizcaino, whose 26-yard field goal extended Washington’s lead to 20-9 with 3:50 left in the second quarter.

Gaskin has rushed for 93 of Washington’s 148 yards on the ground.