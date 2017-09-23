All Stanford needs is a lot of Love to forge tie, 13-13

UCLA has been stacking defenders right at the line of scrimmage, challenging Stanford — which is on its third quarterback — to pass.

It worked, for a while.

Before Stanford's most recent possession, the Cardinal had gained a total of 61 yards. UCLA had 224.

But Stanford found a little — OK, a lot — of Love, Bryce Love, and we're back to a tie score, 13-13.

Love had runs of five, 27 and 32 yards as the Cardinal drove 80 yards in seven plays after UCLA blew a golden scoring opportunity.

K.J. Costello, the third quarterback Stanford has used, completed a key third-down pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside for an 11-yard gain.

Cameron Scarlett capped the drive by diving into the end zone from two yards out.

Stanford took over at its 20 after UCLA couldn't score after first-and-goal from the Cardinal 8-yard line.

On third down, Josh Rosen threw a bullet to Theo Howard between defenders at the goal line, but the pass was too hot to handle and the Bruins looked like they'd settle for a field goal.

However, JJ Molson's try from 23 yards out was blocked by Harrison Phillips.