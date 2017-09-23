UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0
UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3
Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3
Second quarter
UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6
UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13
Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13
Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13
Third quarter
UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20
Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20
All Stanford needs is a lot of Love to forge tie, 13-13
|Mike Hiserman
UCLA has been stacking defenders right at the line of scrimmage, challenging Stanford — which is on its third quarterback — to pass.
It worked, for a while.
Before Stanford's most recent possession, the Cardinal had gained a total of 61 yards. UCLA had 224.
But Stanford found a little — OK, a lot — of Love, Bryce Love, and we're back to a tie score, 13-13.
Love had runs of five, 27 and 32 yards as the Cardinal drove 80 yards in seven plays after UCLA blew a golden scoring opportunity.
K.J. Costello, the third quarterback Stanford has used, completed a key third-down pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside for an 11-yard gain.
Cameron Scarlett capped the drive by diving into the end zone from two yards out.
Stanford took over at its 20 after UCLA couldn't score after first-and-goal from the Cardinal 8-yard line.
On third down, Josh Rosen threw a bullet to Theo Howard between defenders at the goal line, but the pass was too hot to handle and the Bruins looked like they'd settle for a field goal.
However, JJ Molson's try from 23 yards out was blocked by Harrison Phillips.