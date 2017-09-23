And we have a dagger; Stanford scores again after turnover

Cameron Scarlett is having a memorable game for Stanford.

He's scored three touchdowns.

And for that he can thank fellow Cardinal running back Bryce Love. Oh, and UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

Earlier in the game, Love's running set up Scarlett for two short touchdown runs.

Scarlett just got his third, from four yards out, after Rosen threw his worst pass of the game.

Rosen had just hooked up with Soso Jamabo for a 32-yard pass play that gave UCLA a first down at the Stanford 38.

On the next play, Rosen stepped back and again heaved the ball ... toward no one in particular. At least not anyone wearing UCLA colors.

The pass was picked off by Ben Edwards, who returned the ball 10 yards to the Stanford 28.

Scarlett took it from there, with four consecutive runs -- including one for a 62-yard gain.