UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0
UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3
Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3
Second quarter
UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6
UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13
Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13
Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13
Third quarter
UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20
Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 1-yard touchdown run: Stanford 37, UCLA 20
UCLA's Jordan Lasley 39-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 37, UCLA 27
Fourth quarter
Stanford's Dalton Schultz 3-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 44, UCLA 27
UCLA's Eldridge Massington 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 44, UCLA 34
Stanford's Bryce Love 69-yard touchdown run: Stanford 51, UCLA 34
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 4-yard touchdown run: Stanford 58, UCLA 34
And we have a dagger; Stanford scores again after turnover
|Mike Hiserman
Cameron Scarlett is having a memorable game for Stanford.
He's scored three touchdowns.
And for that he can thank fellow Cardinal running back Bryce Love. Oh, and UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.
Earlier in the game, Love's running set up Scarlett for two short touchdown runs.
Scarlett just got his third, from four yards out, after Rosen threw his worst pass of the game.
Rosen had just hooked up with Soso Jamabo for a 32-yard pass play that gave UCLA a first down at the Stanford 38.
On the next play, Rosen stepped back and again heaved the ball ... toward no one in particular. At least not anyone wearing UCLA colors.
The pass was picked off by Ben Edwards, who returned the ball 10 yards to the Stanford 28.
Scarlett took it from there, with four consecutive runs -- including one for a 62-yard gain.