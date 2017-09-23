UCLA (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12 play) will face Stanford (1-2, 0-1) tonight at the Stanford Stadium (7:30 p.m., ESPN). Keep it here for updates throughout the game.
Scoring summary
First quarter
Stanford's Jet Toner 34-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 0
UCLA's JJ Molson 27-yard field goal: Stanford 3, UCLA 3
Stanford's Jet Tone, 32-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 3
Second quarter
UCLA's JJ Molson 45-yard field goal: Stanford 6, UCLA 6
UCLA's Darren Andrews 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: UCLA 13, Stanford 6
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 2-yard touchdown run: UCLA 13, Stanford 13
Stanford's K.J. Costello 9-yard touchdown run: Stanford 20, UCLA 13
Stanford's Jet Toner 39-yard field goal: Stanford 23, UCLA 13
Third quarter
UCLA's Soso Jamabo 3-yard touchdown run: Stanford 23, UCLA 20
Stanford's Trenton Irwin 15-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 30, UCLA 20
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 1-yard touchdown run: Stanford 37, UCLA 20
UCLA's Jordan Lasley 39-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 37, UCLA 27
Fourth quarter
Stanford's Dalton Schultz 3-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Costello: Stanford 44, UCLA 27
UCLA's Eldridge Massington 15-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen: Stanford 44, UCLA 34
Stanford's Bryce Love 69-yard touchdown run: Stanford 51, UCLA 34
Stanford's Cameron Scarlett 4-yard touchdown run: Stanford 58, UCLA 34
Stanford converts on big fourth down, and scores again
|Mike Hiserman
Another UCLA turnover, another Stanford touchdown.
After a big fourth-down call and play.
The turnover came when UCLA receiver Christian Pabico was stripped of the ball after he made a 27-yard gain on the reception of a Josh Rosen pass.
Stanford took over at the UCLA 42 but didn't go anywhere fast. The Cardinal faced a fourth-and-one, then took a delay of game penalty to make it fourth and five.
Time to punt, right?
Wrong.
K.J. Costello hit Dalton Schultz with a nine-yard pass to keep the drive going. After that it was Bryce Love for runs of 14, nine and five yards to move the ball to the UCLA 1.
Cameron Scarlett vaulted into the end zone from there.
Love has rushed for 147 yards in 21 carries.