Stanford converts on big fourth down, and scores again

Another UCLA turnover, another Stanford touchdown.

After a big fourth-down call and play.

The turnover came when UCLA receiver Christian Pabico was stripped of the ball after he made a 27-yard gain on the reception of a Josh Rosen pass.

Stanford took over at the UCLA 42 but didn't go anywhere fast. The Cardinal faced a fourth-and-one, then took a delay of game penalty to make it fourth and five.

Time to punt, right?

Wrong.

K.J. Costello hit Dalton Schultz with a nine-yard pass to keep the drive going. After that it was Bryce Love for runs of 14, nine and five yards to move the ball to the UCLA 1.

Cameron Scarlett vaulted into the end zone from there.

Love has rushed for 147 yards in 21 carries.