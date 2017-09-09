Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira live round-by-round coverage

Sara McMann is an Olympic silver medalist and former bantamweight title challenger. She is looking to earn another title shot here as she enters with a three fight winning streak. In her way is the unbeaten Ketlen Vieira, who is 2-0 thus far in the UFC.

Round 1. McMann clinches and looks for a takedown. She secures that takedown a minute in. McMann begins dropping elbows from the top. McMann works her way into full mount and opens up with punches there looking to get a finish. Vieira pushes McMann out with her legs and then attacks McMann's leg. McMann gets out of danger as the round concludes. 10-8 McMann.

Round 2. They exchange jabs on the feet. McMann looks for a takedown a minute in. Vieira lands some elbows in the process and prevents the takedown. They continue working in the clinch and Vieira gets the takedown three minutes into the round. Vieira looks for an arm triangle choke from the top and gets the submission.

Winner: Ketlen Vieira, submission, round 2.