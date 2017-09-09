Reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her title for the second time against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 215. Nunes and Shevchenko fought once before. Nunes won via decision but Shevchenko took over as the three round fight progressed and this fight is scheduled for five rounds. The original main event of the card fell through when Ray Borg was forced to withdraw late from his title fight with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson had refused to fight T.J. Dillashaw because of purported concerns that Dillashaw would miss weight and thus Johnson would be unable to defend his title. Johnson instead elected to fight the massive underdog Borg, who had missed weight two out of his last four fights and didn't make it to the scale at all this time.
Sara McMann vs. Ketlen Vieira live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Sara McMann is an Olympic silver medalist and former bantamweight title challenger. She is looking to earn another title shot here as she enters with a three fight winning streak. In her way is the unbeaten Ketlen Vieira, who is 2-0 thus far in the UFC.
Round 1. McMann clinches and looks for a takedown. She secures that takedown a minute in. McMann begins dropping elbows from the top. McMann works her way into full mount and opens up with punches there looking to get a finish. Vieira pushes McMann out with her legs and then attacks McMann's leg. McMann gets out of danger as the round concludes. 10-8 McMann.
Round 2. They exchange jabs on the feet. McMann looks for a takedown a minute in. Vieira lands some elbows in the process and prevents the takedown. They continue working in the clinch and Vieira gets the takedown three minutes into the round. Vieira looks for an arm triangle choke from the top and gets the submission.
Winner: Ketlen Vieira, submission, round 2.