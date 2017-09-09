Gavin Tucker vs. Rick Glenn live round-by-round coverage

Gavin Tucker is an undefeated Canadian who won his UFC debut in February and now looks to improve to 11-0 professionally. His opponent Rick Glenn is a former WSOF champion and won his last UFC fight via split decision over Phillipe Nover.

Round 1. Tucker looks to figure out range early against Glenn, who is the much taller and longer fighter. Tucker lands some solid kicks from distance. Tucker grabs a body lock and looks for a takedown. Glenn prevents that and Tucker backs off. Tucker lands a really nice elbow from close range. Glenn drops Tucker with a left hand. Glenn follows with additional shots as Tucker appears a little stunned. Glenn uses an elbow from close range reminiscent of the one Tucker threw earlier. Glenn lands a few additional punches late. 10-9 Glenn.

Round 2. Tucker comes out firing, throwing massive power punches. He connects with some big shots but then appears to tire. Glenn gets a takedown. Tucker looks for a heel hook but eats some punches in the process and has to give it up. They return to the feet where Glenn lands some knees. Glenn gets a takedown and lands some punches as Tucker tries to stand up. Tucker looks for a heel hook but again can't get it. Tucker returns to his feet but Glenn takes him back down. Glenn really took over the fight that round. 10-8 Glenn.

Round 3. Tucker throws a spinning backfist early but Glenn presses through and clinches. Glenn lands some knees from the clinch. Glenn follows with a couple of combinations. Tucker goes for a takedown of his own but it is blocked and Glenn takes top position. Glenn goes to work with punches and elbows. Tucker has to turn his back and cover up while Glenn keeps landing punches. This is a wipeout. The referee really should step in. The beating goes on and on. There's no call for this continuing. 10-7 Glenn, 30-24 Glenn.

Winner: Rick Glenn, unanimous decision (30-25, 30-24, 29-27).

Rick Glenn turned in a heck of a performance tonight. He was able to weather Gavin Tucker's early offense and then meticulously poured it on as the fight progressed. He was dominant in all aspects of the game.

It's worth noting that was among the worst performances by a referee there has ever been in the UFC. Referee Kyle Cardinal allowed the fight to continue for minutes on end when it should have been stopped and his indifference to Tucker's physical well being ought to be disqualifying as far as Cardinal being licensed as an official in the future.