Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro live round-by-round coverage

Ilir Latifi has become a contender in the thin light heavyweight division thanks to five wins in his last seven fights. Three of those wins came in the first half of the first round. Tyson Pedro is an undefeated Australian with finishes in all of his fights. He is 2-0 thus far in the UFC.

Round 1. Pedro lands a few leg kicks early. Latifi catches one and gets the takedown. Latifi lands in side control and then moves into North-South position. Pedro scrambles back up to his feet. Pedro connects with a kick to the body. Pedro goes for another kick and gets taken down in the process. Latifi passed into side control. Pedro gets out and returns to his feet. 10-9 Latifi.

Round 2. Both fighters are cautious, clearly showing respect for the other man. Pedro lands a few nice kicks to the body. Latifi charges in with a few looping power punches and goes for a takedown. Latifi slams Pedro right on his head. Pedro works his way back up, eating a few punches in the process. 10-9 Latifi.

Round 3. Pedro starts with another nice low kick. Those kicks have been his best weapon. Latifi hits Pedro with a quality combination punctuated by a strong uppercut. Latifi lands a straight right hand and takes Pedro down again. Latifi works from the top with punches until the round comes to a close. 10-9 Latifi, 30-27 Latifi.

Winner: Ilir Latifi, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

It wasn't spectacular but Latifi put together a solid all around performance to get by a skilled young opponent. The big difference was his takedowns which Pedro had trouble defending. It's a nice win for Latifi as he looks to secure high profile fights in his division.