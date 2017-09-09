Reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her title for the second time against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 215. Nunes and Shevchenko fought once before. Nunes won via decision but Shevchenko took over as the three round fight progressed and this fight is scheduled for five rounds. The original main event of the card fell through when Ray Borg was forced to withdraw late from his title fight with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson had refused to fight T.J. Dillashaw because of purported concerns that Dillashaw would miss weight and thus Johnson would be unable to defend his title. Johnson instead elected to fight the massive underdog Borg, who had missed weight two out of his last four fights and didn't make it to the scale at all this time.
Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Neil Magny live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Rafael Dos Anjos is the former UFC lightweight champion who has moved up to 170 pounds. He got off to a good start with a win over Tarec Saffiedine and now he takes on another tough welterweight opponent. Neil Magny has won 11 out of his last 13 fights in the UFC including over Johny Hendricks, Hector Lombard and Kelvin Gastelum.
Round 1. Dos Anjos knocks Magny down with a leg kick. Dos Anjos quickly secures side control. Dos Anjos looks to set up a choke but then gives it up. Dos Anjos drops down a few elbows to the head. Dos Anjos continues landing elbows and adds in some punches. Dos Anjos passes from half guard into side control. Dos Anjos then moves into full mount. Dos Anjos grabs an arm triangle choke and gets the submission.
Winner: Rafael Dos Anjos, submission, round 1.
Rafael Dos Anjos' move to welterweight continues to go well. Neil Magny had a marked height and reach advantage but Dos Anjos ran right through him. Dos Anjos looks like he could create problems for some of the best fighters in his new division.