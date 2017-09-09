Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Neil Magny live round-by-round coverage

Rafael Dos Anjos takes down Neil Magny before submitting him in the first round of their fight at UFC 215.

Rafael Dos Anjos is the former UFC lightweight champion who has moved up to 170 pounds. He got off to a good start with a win over Tarec Saffiedine and now he takes on another tough welterweight opponent. Neil Magny has won 11 out of his last 13 fights in the UFC including over Johny Hendricks, Hector Lombard and Kelvin Gastelum.

Round 1. Dos Anjos knocks Magny down with a leg kick. Dos Anjos quickly secures side control. Dos Anjos looks to set up a choke but then gives it up. Dos Anjos drops down a few elbows to the head. Dos Anjos continues landing elbows and adds in some punches. Dos Anjos passes from half guard into side control. Dos Anjos then moves into full mount. Dos Anjos grabs an arm triangle choke and gets the submission.

Winner: Rafael Dos Anjos, submission, round 1.

Rafael Dos Anjos' move to welterweight continues to go well. Neil Magny had a marked height and reach advantage but Dos Anjos ran right through him. Dos Anjos looks like he could create problems for some of the best fighters in his new division.