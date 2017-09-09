Reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her title for the second time against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 215. Nunes and Shevchenko fought once before. Nunes won via decision but Shevchenko took over as the three round fight progressed and this fight is scheduled for five rounds. The original main event of the card fell through when Ray Borg was forced to withdraw late from his title fight with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson had refused to fight T.J. Dillashaw because of purported concerns that Dillashaw would miss weight and thus Johnson would be unable to defend his title. Johnson instead elected to fight the massive underdog Borg, who had missed weight two out of his last four fights and didn't make it to the scale at all this time.
Sarah Moras vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Sarah Moras returns to action after not having competed in two years. She has key wins over Julianna Pena and Tara LaRosa but dropped her last fight to Jessica Andrade. Ashlee Evans-Smith is 2-2 in the UFC and is looking to rebound from a decision loss to Ketlen Vieira.
Round 1. Evans-Smith gets an early takedown. She quickly secures side control but Moras recovers and gets Evans-Smith in her full guard. Evans-Smith drops down a punch while Moras looks for an armbar from the bottom. Moras locks in the armbar and gets the submission.
Winner: Sarah Moras, submission, round 1.
Sarah Moras executed a beautiful armbar and picked up a nice victory in her return to the Octagon.