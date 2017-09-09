Sarah Moras vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith live round-by-round coverage

Sarah Moras goes for the submission against Ashley Evans-Smith during their bout at UFC 215.

Sarah Moras returns to action after not having competed in two years. She has key wins over Julianna Pena and Tara LaRosa but dropped her last fight to Jessica Andrade. Ashlee Evans-Smith is 2-2 in the UFC and is looking to rebound from a decision loss to Ketlen Vieira.

Round 1. Evans-Smith gets an early takedown. She quickly secures side control but Moras recovers and gets Evans-Smith in her full guard. Evans-Smith drops down a punch while Moras looks for an armbar from the bottom. Moras locks in the armbar and gets the submission.

Winner: Sarah Moras, submission, round 1.

Sarah Moras executed a beautiful armbar and picked up a nice victory in her return to the Octagon.