Reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her title for the second time against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 215. Nunes and Shevchenko fought once before. Nunes won via decision but Shevchenko took over as the three round fight progressed and this fight is scheduled for five rounds. The original main event of the card fell through when Ray Borg was forced to withdraw late from his title fight with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson had refused to fight T.J. Dillashaw because of purported concerns that Dillashaw would miss weight and thus Johnson would be unable to defend his title. Johnson instead elected to fight the massive underdog Borg, who had missed weight two out of his last four fights and didn't make it to the scale at all this time.
Mitch Clarke vs. Alex White live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Mitch Clarke is a submission specialist with a key win over Al Iaquinta. He has lost two straight in the UFC and thus needs a win here at home in Canada. The American Alex White has lost three of his last four but has more power than Clarke and is the betting favorite.
Round 1. Clarke clinches and they trade knees to the body. Clarke lands a strong straight punch as they break. Clarke lands a right head kick. White delivers a strong three punch combination as Clarke moves in to clinch. Clarke connects with a right hook. Clarke looks for a takedown late but doesn't come close. 10-9 Clarke.
Round 2. White blocks a Clarke takedown attempt and lands a looping counterpunch. Clarke clinches and White hammers him with a series of heavy punches from close range. It's rare you see such power generated from that position. White then drops Clarke with a knee to the body. White lets Clarke stand back up. White follows with huge punches to a now bloodied Clarke. Clarke is forced to simply back up. White drops Clarke with a punch and has Clarke stand up. Clarke grabs a single leg but eats further punches and elbows in the attempt.
Luis Henrique vs. Arjan Bhullar live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Luis Henrique has accumulated plenty of experience at just 24-years-old. He is 10-3 (1 NC) in MMA with a 2-2 record thus far in the UFC. The massive Brazilian heavyweight will take on undefeated Canadian Arjan Bhullar in Bhullar's UFC debut. Bhullar was an Olympic wrestler before beginning his MMA career.
Round 1. The fighters exchange big punches about a minute in. Neither lands a telling blow. Bhullar gets caught with a solid uppercut moving in. Bhullar finally looks for a takedown three minutes in but it is defended well by Henrique. Bhular lands a nice right hand and looks for a takedown late. Close round. 10-9 Henrique.
Round 2. Both men are throwing primarily one punch at a time. Henrique throws a couple of combinations but nothing of note lands. Bhullar drops Henrique with a right hand. As Henrique gets up, Bhullar clinches. Bhullar lifts Henrique up and plants him down on the mat. Bhullar lands some punches and elbows from the top in half guard position. Henrique is just holding on while Bhullar controls the action on the ground. After a close first, that was a dominant second. 10-9 Bhullar.
Round 3. Henrique comes out more confidently in the third, pressing forward and looking to land punches. Henrique lands some nice uppercuts from close range. Bhullar looks for a takedown at the midpoint of the round but Henrique prevents it. They exchange punches from close range. 10-9 Henrique, 29-28 Henrique. That's a tough scorecard for Bhullar given he won the second handily while the first was very narrow based on the power of Henrique's biggest shots.
Winner: Arjan Bhullar, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).
Arjan Bhullar had a lot of support live, with Indian flags in the crowd and big reactions from his fellow Canadians. It wasn't a showcase performance by Bhullar but he picked up the win in his debut, an experience that will help him as he moves on to tougher competition.
Adriano Martins vs. Kajan Johnson live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Adriano Martins has been challenged throughout his UFC career, defeating tough outs Rustam Khabilov and Islam Makhachev while falling short in his last fight via split decision to Leonardo Santos. Kajan Johnson returns to the Octagon here after a nearly two year absence. He won his last two fights, albeit against easier competition than Martins has faced.
Round 1. Martins walks down Johnson to start the fight, backing him down and looking to land a big shot. The fighters exchange low kicks. Johnson circles around against the cage, looking to prevent Martins from trapping him. Johnson is throwing a lot of kicks while Martins isn't throwing much of anything despite moving forward. Martins does land a nice left hand. Martins drops Johnson with an overhand left and looks for a guillotine choke as the round comes to an end. 10-9 Martins.
Round 2. The second round settles into a similar pattern as the first: Martins pressing forward while Johnson looks to land kicks circling on the outside. Johnson misses a head kick and Martins counters with a right hand. Neither Johnson nor Martins is landing much. It's hard to side with Johnson when he is pretty much always backing away, but Martins landed so little that round. 10-9 Johnson.
Round 3. Johnson catches Martins with a punch as Martins is coming in. Martins goes down face first and Johnson lands additional punches on the ground before it is stopped.
Winner: Kajan Johnson, TKO, round 3.
Kajan Johnson's fighting style in that contest isn't likely to win a lot of fans, but he stopped a very dangerous opponent after a long layoff. That it came in his home country of Canada had to have made it even more satisfying for Johnson.