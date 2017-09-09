Slide show: Photos from UFC 215

Reigning UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her title for the second time against Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of UFC 215. Nunes and Shevchenko fought once before. Nunes won via decision but Shevchenko took over as the three round fight progressed and this fight is scheduled for five rounds. The original main event of the card fell through when Ray Borg was forced to withdraw late from his title fight with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson had refused to fight T.J. Dillashaw because of purported concerns that Dillashaw would miss weight and thus Johnson would be unable to defend his title. Johnson instead elected to fight the massive underdog Borg, who had missed weight two out of his last four fights and didn't make it to the scale at all this time.