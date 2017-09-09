USC finishes off Stanford -- with 624 yards

For a decade, Stanford has owned the Pac-12 Conference and dominated USC in particular with a simple, consistent formula. Stanford runs the ball better than anyone. It stops the run better than most. It chokes out opponents through ball control and command of the game.

By the time Ronald Jones II galloped into the open field and somersaulted into the end zone on Saturday night, one thing was clear: USC was playing Stanford football better than even Stanford.

Just as USC’s victory a week ago over Western Michigan was much closer than it appeared, the final score in USC’s 42-24 win over Stanford didn’t do full justice to USC’s dominance.

USC outgained Stanford 624 to 342 — and 75 of those Stanford yards came on one play early. USC gained 307 yards on the ground — 119 from freshman Stephen Carr and 116 by Jones. USC never trailed. In the second half, Stanford never came within closer than two scores. After the first three drives, Stanford scored just 10 points.

The Trojans faced the biggest test of its regular-season conference slate in Week 2 and passed it emphatically. USC bypasses the other power in the North division, Washington, this season. Now, in just one conference game, USC has put itself in a strong starting position.

Stanford has owned USC in the past decade. The Cardinal have won seven of the past 10 games, tied for the USC’s worst 10-game stretch in the rivalry since one that spanned parts of the 1930s and 1940s.

A season ago, Stanford so thoroughly dismantled USC in a 27-10 win that Sam Darnold, then the backup quarterback, had to call out players for quitting during halftime. On the flight home, Coach Clay Helton decided to make Darnold the starter. USC lost its next game and hasn’t lost since, an 11-game streak.

USC played Stanford’s style better than Stanford did on Saturday. USC controlled the trenches. The Trojans’ first four plays, and six of their first seven, were runs to Ronald Jones. USC’s first drive was flawless: 13 plays, 80 yards, no negative plays. The ball never touched the ground.

The early running attack gave quarterback Sam Darnold room to find a rhythm. After an opening game he called “definitely my worst in college,” he returned closer to his typical form. He’d tallied 11 completions and 141 yards before his first incompletion.

Darnold moved with the confidence and control he’d dissected teams with last season. Stanford sacked him once. Otherwise, the defense hardly touched him. He stepped up or escaped the pocket to extend plays and punished Stanford’s stout secondary with the extra time.

Darnold’s habit of forcing passes continued to nag. Stanford intercepted a pass on a third down in the first half on a prayer Darnold heaved into traffic. And he squandered a chance for a body blow in the third quarter when he threw a pass into double coverage, leading to another interception.

But he was dynamic and efficient otherwise. He finished 21 of 26 for 316 yards and four touchdowns. He also received help from his receivers. Steven Mitchell assembled the best game of his career: four catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

And Deontay Burnett, who is becoming difficult to ignore as a budding star in the slot, played a nearly flawless game. He compiled 121 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions, including two highlight reel catches. He completed a full-extension, diving catch for a touchdown in the first half and set up USC’s fifth score with a one-handed grab on third down.

Starting with the Rose Bowl, Burnett has averaged 142 yards per game in his last three contests.

USC didn’t pull away until late, but it commanded the game from the start. The Trojans scored touchdowns on their first three drives, but the rush defense didn’t plug its holes early.

Bryce Love took one run 75 yards to tie the score at seven early. And Stanford scored on its next drives.

There would no more easy yardage for a long while.