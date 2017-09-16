A grateful Clay Helton after USC's big win over Texas

The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter:
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 15-yard touchdown pass (USC 7, Texas 0)
- Texas S DeShon Elliott returns an interception 38 yards for a TD (USC 7, Texas 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II scores on a 56-yard catch-and-run (USC 14, Texas 7)
Third Quarter:
- Texas scores on 39 FG by Joshua Rowland (USC 14, Texas 10)
Fourth Quarter:
- Texas WR Armanti Foreman catches a 17-yard pass for a TD (Texas 17, USC 14)
- USC scores on 31 FG by Chase McGrath (USC 17, Texas 17)
First Overtime
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 17)
- Texas TE Cade Brewer catches a three-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 24)
Second Overtime
- USC K Chase McGrath makes a 43-yard FG (USC 27, Texas 24)