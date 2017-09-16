The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter:
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 15-yard touchdown pass (USC 7, Texas 0)
Finally, a score. USC leads 7-0
|Zach Helfand
USC capitalized on good field position to score the game's first points. He faked a tunnel screen, then found a diving Deontay Burnett in the back of the end zone.
Burnett made a second highlight-reel catch in as many games. USC leads Texas 7-0 with 2:40 remaining in the first half.