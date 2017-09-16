Half a century ago, a letter from the Duke

Here's a bit of USC-Texas history: In 1966, USC played at Texas, and USC's coach, John McKay, allowed a special guest to give the pre-game pep talk. The guest was a former USC football player.

His name was John Wayne.

USC won that game 10-6 and a week later, McKay received a letter from Wayne, who by then was filming the movie "The War Wagon."

That letter, courtesy of McKay's son, J.K. McKay, is pictured below. It hangs in USC's football facilities. That part that's tough to make out with the glare? It reads:

I think the Texas bunch were good losers, but tell the squad we don't care whether their opponents are good losers or bad losers as long as they lose.